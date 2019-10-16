S&P says the US and China made little progress on trade, technology dispute

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday October 11 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday October 10 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for the 10am NY cut on Wednesday October 9
Central Banks
PBOC to conduct 1 year MLF injection of funds, 200 bn yuan
Reports the PBOC is to offer MLF
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0746 (vs. yesterday at 7.0708)
South Korean central bank cuts cash rate by 25bps to 1.25% (as expected)
BOJ Governor Kuroda to speak later (from just after 6 GMT)