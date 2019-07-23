S&P works back toward the 3000 level again

Major indices are higher

The S&P is higher as it works its way back toward the 3k level once again. The high has reached 2996.75 so far.





The Nasdaq and Dow are also opening with gains.





The snapshot is showing:

S&P index up 8.17 points or 0.27% at 2993.15

Nasdaq is up 23 points or 0.29% at 8227.23

Dow is up 85 points or 0.32% at 27260 The earning calendar will heat up today, tomorrow and Thursday. Below is a snapshot of just some of the major earnings releases on the schedule this week (Chipotle and Visa after the close today). .







