S&P500 emini futures hit limit up

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The up limit is 2498. There now. 

more to come  

Last week and this week I have been positng on what limit down means, time to update!

Limit down up means the contract is not allowed to move down up more than 5% in overnight 
  • that is, there can be no trades lower higher until 9:30 am NY time
  • trade above below the lower upper limit is permitted
  • that is price can trade up down, just not any further down up
---
  • in this instance what that means is the ES cannot by trade below above 2498  until the stock market opens at 9:30am ET. It can trade higher lower at any time.

  • 5% up-and-down limits
  • effective 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 am CT, Sundays through Fridays



