S&P500 emini futures hit limit up
The up limit is 2498. There now.
more to come
Last week and this week I have been positng on what limit down means, time to update!
Limit
down up means the contract is not allowed to move down up more than 5% in overnight
- that is, there can be no trades
lowerhigher until 9:30 am NY time
- trade
abovebelow the lowerupper limit is permitted
- that is price can trade
updown, just not any further downup
---
- in this instance what that means is the ES cannot by trade
belowabove 2498 until the stock market opens at 9:30am ET. It can trade higherlower at any time.
- 5% up-and-down limits
- effective 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 am CT, Sundays through Fridays