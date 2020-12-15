S&P500 technical analysis 'suggests 3800' early next year

Bank of America / Merrill Lynch chart on the S&P500

Comments accompanying the chart:
  • The SPX broke out from the bullish triangle pattern that we highlighted heading into the US Presidential Election. 
  • This triangle projects further upside to 3830 (measured move) and 3885 (triangle count) into early 2021. 
  • The prior highs from September-October at 3588-3550 offer support, but the triangle breakout stays intact above 3500. Rising 26 and 40-week MAs near the 3377-3180 range define a bullish trading cycle or uptrend and offer additional support. 


