Spain April final CPI +2.2% vs +2.2% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 14 May 2021

  • HICP +2.0% vs +1.9% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change from initial estimates as this mainly reaffirms stronger price pressures in April, largely due to base effects.

