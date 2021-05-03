Spain April manufacturing PMI 57.7 vs 59.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 5 May 2021









Input prices continue to climb as well, so that puts pressure on higher prices in general - which should feed to consumer inflation in the months ahead. Markit notes that:





"Spain's manufacturing sector continued to boom during April, with output and new orders again recording stellar gains, albeit at slightly slower rates than in March.



"With demand strengthening and expected to continue to do so in the months ahead as economies reopen further, any challenges for the sector are predominately stemming from the supply-side, with delays in the delivery of inputs hitting broadly unprecedented rates and placing a constraint on growth.



"Firms are subsequently looking where possible to strengthen their pre-production inventory levels to avoid any further delays but are nonetheless buffering up against capacity limits and orders are starting to back up.



"This is benefiting workers, with the demand for labour increasing, and jobs growth accelerating noticeably. However, less positive is the build-up of price pressures: both input costs and charges rose sharply again in April as both suppliers and manufacturers took advantage of strong market demand."



While missing on estimates, the reading here is still a positive one as it beats out the March performance. The Spanish manufacturing sector is still showing optimistic signs with new orders and production being up sharply.