Spain April preliminary CPI -0.7% vs -0.6% y/y expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 April 2020





Prior 0.0%

CPI +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.4%

HICP -0.6% vs -0.8% y/y expected

Prior +0.1%

HICP +0.4% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%

Headline annual inflation falls into negative territory for the first time since 2016 as price pressures across the globe slump amid the drop in energy prices. Expect the subdued readings to continue for quite some time yet amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.



