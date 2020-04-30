Spain April preliminary CPI -0.7% vs -0.6% y/y expected
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 April 2020
- Prior 0.0%
- CPI +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected
- Prior -0.4%
- HICP -0.6% vs -0.8% y/y expected
- Prior +0.1%
- HICP +0.4% vs +0.2% m/m expected
- Prior +0.6%
Headline annual inflation falls into negative territory for the first time since 2016 as price pressures across the globe slump amid the drop in energy prices. Expect the subdued readings to continue for quite some time yet amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.