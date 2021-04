Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 29 April 2021





Prior +1.3%

HICP +1.9% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.2%





That is a strong bump in Spanish inflation but bear in mind, the spike in the year-on-year reading owes much to base effect adjustments. April last year saw a drastic fall in energy prices due to the pandemic impact, so the effect is likely transitory.