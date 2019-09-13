Spain August final CPI -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 September 2019

Final CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y prelim

Final HICP -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim

Final HICP +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y prelim

Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prior

The preliminary report can be found here . All in-line with initial estimates but the key takeaway here is that the core reading continues to hold steady relative to July despite some weakening in headline inflation pressures.





That may provide some comfort to policymakers that the inflation outlook isn't running down the drain that quickly for the time being.



