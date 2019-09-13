Spain August final CPI -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 September 2019

  • Final CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y prelim
  • Final HICP -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim
  • Final HICP +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y prelim
  • Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prior
ForexLive
The preliminary report can be found here. All in-line with initial estimates but the key takeaway here is that the core reading continues to hold steady relative to July despite some weakening in headline inflation pressures.

That may provide some comfort to policymakers that the inflation outlook isn't running down the drain that quickly for the time being.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose