Spain August final CPI -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 September 2019
- Final CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y prelim
- Final HICP -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim
- Final HICP +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y prelim
- Core CPI +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prior
The preliminary report can be found here. All in-line with initial estimates but the key takeaway here is that the core reading continues to hold steady relative to July despite some weakening in headline inflation pressures.
That may provide some comfort to policymakers that the inflation outlook isn't running down the drain that quickly for the time being.