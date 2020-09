Spain August final CPI -0.5% vs -0.5% y/y prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 11 September 2020





CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

HICP -0.6% vs -0.6% y/y prelim

HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim





Although Lagarde didn't really show much urgency on that via her comments on the euro yesterday, a lot can change by the time we reach December - the period where most are expecting the central bank to potentially add to stimulus measures.





The preliminary report can be found here . Of note, Spanish core inflation fell in August to +0.4% y/y from +0.6% y/y and that feeds into the narrative of deflationary pressures building in the euro area economy, which the ECB needs to be wary of moving forward.