Spain August final CPI -0.5% vs -0.5% y/y prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 11 September 2020





CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

HICP -0.6% vs -0.6% y/y prelim

HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim





Although Lagarde didn't really show much urgency on that via her comments on the euro yesterday, a lot can change by the time we reach December - the period where most are expecting the central bank to potentially add to stimulus measures.



