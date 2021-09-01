Spain August manufacturing PMI 59.5 vs 58.9 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 September 2021





Prior 59.0





"The Spanish manufacturing sector remained in a strong growth phase in August, according to latest PMI data, with faster growth in purchasing and employment helping firms to ramp up production in spite of the substantial disruption seen in supply chains.



"While there was little sign of the supply situation improving, there was further evidence that firms are looking to mitigate the impact of disruption by storing up inputs for future use. The extent to which manufacturers are successful in these efforts will likely dictate whether they are able to maintain the strong rates of production growth into the rest of the year."





Spanish factory activity speeds up in August but overall confidence is seen declining, as supply chain disruptions continue to pose a threat to the outlook going into the latter stages of the year. Markit notes that: