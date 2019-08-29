Spain August preliminary CPI -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 29 August 2019





Prior -0.6%

CPI +0.3% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.5%

HICP -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior -1.1%

HICP +0.4% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +0.6%

Softer figures all around that isn't exactly good news for the euro area inflation outlook. The data here may not mean much on its own but put together with inflation readings in the region (Germany today and the rest tomorrow), it could weigh on the single currency a little.



