Spain August preliminary CPI +3.3% vs +2.9% y/y prior
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 August 2021
Spanish consumer inflation showed a modest uptick in August, climbing to its highest since October 2012, reaffirming more robust price pressures across the region. The ECB will continue to play this down to transitory factors but the pressure is certainly on and may impact consumer sentiment in the months ahead if it persists.
- Prior +2.9%
- HICP +3.3% y/y
