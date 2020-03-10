Spain bans events with more than a 1,000 people in Madrid, elsewhere; Switzerland closes border

Health minister says events banned with more than 1,000 people

Authorities have banned large events in Madrid, Basque Country and La Rioja.

Member of the Congress of Deputies and Madrid's city councilor Javier Ortega Smith also became the first Spain's high profile infected by the coronavirus. He participated in a political event on Sunday with 9000 people.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has now closed its border with Italy and will close schools in canton Ticino.
