Spain sees the number of cases rise to 19,980, with deaths now at 1,002





Let's hope that the lockdown measures in place will help the situation take a turn for the better sooner rather than later.





The increase from 767 deaths yesterday to 1,002 today sees Spain register more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths after China, Italy and Iran. The headline won't make for good reading and that will continue to stroke fears about the virus outbreak in Europe.