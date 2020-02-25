Spain (Canary Islands) coronavirus count hits 3

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An Italian man in Tenerife (Canary Islands) confirmed with the infection according to region's health authorities

  • an Italian doctor on holiday in Spain
  • currently being kept in isolation
Reuters report 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose