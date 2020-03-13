Spain coronavirus fases rise to 4,209 from 3,004

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

More than 1200 new cases

Deaths in Spain rise to 120 from 84.

The numbers in Spain have hit like a hurricane. The Spanish government is considering declaring a state of emergency according to El Pais.

Any bounce in markets and sentiment has to fight the headwind of headlines like this. That said, the bounces in European equities today are epic. Italian stocks are up 17.8% and elsewhere 8-10%.

ForexLive
