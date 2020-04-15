Spain daily coronavirus case count rises to six-day high

Spain reports 5,092 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

That is the highest case count over the past day since 9 April, which may suggest that the drop in the recent figures could be more related to the Easter break i.e. less testing.





The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 177,633 with another 523 deaths reported - bringing the total number of deaths to 18,579 persons.





Just take note that Spain has already begun relaxing restrictions, allowing for hundreds of thousands of non-essential workers to return to work this week.





It is going to be a real test to see how all of this plays out in the coming weeks and if the virus trajectory will keep the way it is as citizens try to adapt to the new "normal".



