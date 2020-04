Spain daily coronavirus cases rise once again

Even from a percentage-wise, it isn't really good news but at least the case count is still significantly less than what it was a week ago. The rise of 5,478 cases over the past 24 hours beats the 4,273 new cases reported yesterday. The total tally is now at 140,510 cases.





Meanwhile, deaths also jump higher by 743 persons to bring the total deaths to 13,798 persons in the country - also snapping a four-day decline in the daily figure.





If anything, it shows that there needs to be more time before drawing any real conclusions about the trend. But the case load still being in the thousands should still suggest it is too early to consider easing lockdown restrictions in the country.