Spain December services PMI 54.9 vs 53.9 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 6 January 2020





Prior 53.2

Composite PMI 52.7 vs 52.0 expected

Prior 51.9

The services sector reading rises to a nine-month high with the composite reading also hitting its highest level since April last year.





This reaffirms a solid end to the year for Spain in terms of economic activity, despite some political worries and other related uncertainties plaguing the region. Markit notes that this should see Spanish Q4 GDP come in around +0.4% q/q at least.



