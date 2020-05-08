Spain deputy PM warns EU: Step up or risk extinction

Spain deputy PM, Pablo Iglesias, spoke to the FT









Adding that "a certain level of debt monetisation is a necessary condition of the continued existence of the EU", and with a "lack of solidarity of the north with the south - that's not going to survive".





Iglesias also argued in favour of a minimum income guarantee for all European citizens to "establish European standards of dignity and to protect consumption".





The full interview can be found here (may be gated).





There's no doubt that there is a big divide between European member states on how to come up with a joint plan to deal with the economic fallout from the virus outbreak - not helped by Germany's recent squabbles with the ECB as well.







However, just take note that Iglesias is a bit of a controversial figure on this matter so his opinions are also skewed to serve his own agenda - advocating socialism.

In the interview, he warned that the EU needs to step up and show solidarity to aid countries worst hit by the coronavirus or else the bloc may not survive the ongoing divide.