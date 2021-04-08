Spain economy minister says on track to vaccinate 70% of population by the summer
Spain has roughly vaccinated just over 6% of its population so far
Well, unless deliveries and the rollout really kicks into gear in Q2, there is still some ways before Spain reaches that target. But in terms of those who have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, the figure is roughly 13% as of earlier this week.
In any case, it also still leaves a lot to be desired as compared to the suggestion that they are targeting getting 57% of the population vaccinated by the end of June.