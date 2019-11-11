Spain election summary - no party won enough seats for a majority

Spain's ruling Socialists won the largest share of the vote

took 120 seats (from 123 prior)

Which is well short of the 176 needed for a majority (its a 350-seat lower house)





Mainstream conservative Popular Party (PP) won 87 seats from prior 66



The far-right Vox party won 52 seats, from 24 prior.

So, as you can guess, its now over to see who can build a coalition to form government. I'll leave the intricacies for someone more familiar with Spanish politics but will add that its difficult to take too much positive for the EUR out these results as they stand. Populism continues to gain in Europe, and with it nationalism.







