Spain exceeds 100,000 coronavirus cases, reports another 864 deaths from the disease

The 864 deaths makes this the deadliest day of the outbreak so far





As for the number of cases, we are seeing a ~8% increase from 94,417 cases reported yesterday to 102,136 cases as of the latest reporting here.





The good news is that the increase in the number of confirmed cases is back at a single digit percentage. However, the raw figure is still concerning i.e. 7,719 new cases. The fatality rate of 8.9% also isn't a pleasant sight to behold.





On the bright side, at least more than 20% of the patients reported have recovered from the disease - with the total for that standing at 22,647 persons.





That exceeds the 849 deaths that were reported yesterday, and the latest update brings the total deaths related to the virus to 9,053 persons.