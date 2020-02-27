Spain February preliminary CPI +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 27 February 2020

Prior +1.1%

CPI -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior -1.0%

HICP 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior -1.4%

HICP +0.9% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Headline annual inflation turns softer in February after the slight jump in January, which just reaffirms that price pressures aren't really going anywhere still for now. This will do little to change the current inflation outlook in the region.





EUR/USD is continuing to keep higher, now at 1.0920 as the euro stays firm on the day.



