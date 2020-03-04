Spain February services PMI 52.1 vs 52.5 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 4 March 2020





Prior 52.3

Composite PMI 51.8 vs 51.7 expected

Prior 51.5

Not the prettiest of news as services activity falls to its weakest level in six years and this is even before the coronavirus outbreak has overshadowed Europe as it is doing now. But the reading does capture some of the fallout already with Markit noting that:





"Service sector growth continued to soften in February as political uncertainties handicapped domestic demand, whilst the adverse effects of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on market confidence and activity in sectors related to travel and tourism.



"Moreover, margins are coming increasingly under pressure as firms struggle to absorb higher operating expenses or pass these on to clients in the form of increased charges.



"Whilst the data up to February suggest the economy should continue to grow in the first quarter of the year, downside risks to expansion are clearly starting to materialise heading into the spring."



