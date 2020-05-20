Spain: It is mandatory for people above 6 years old to wear masks in public spaces

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Spain's health ministry with the announcement

There has been a lot of mixed discussions about the effectiveness and necessity to wear masks in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but better safe than sorry seems to be the approach by the Spanish government here.
See here for global coronavirus case data

