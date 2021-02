Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 12 February 2021

CPI 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m prelim

HICP +0.4% vs +0.6% y/y prelim

HICP -0.4% vs -0.3% m/m prelim

A slightly lower revision but this reaffirms a modest bounce in Spanish inflation to start the year. Then again, the caveat is that there might be circumstantial factors at play throughout 1H 2021 so it will be tough to draw much conclusions for now.