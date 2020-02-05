Spain January services PMI 52.3 vs 54.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 5 February 2020





Prior 54.9

Composite PMI 51.5 vs 52.6 expected

Prior 52.7

After a brief recovery, Spanish economic sentiment is seen waning once again and this just reflects the more subdued economic conditions in the region overall.





That said, the Spanish economy is still one of the brighter spots in the region but the latest set of data threatens to see the expansion slow down further in Q1 this year.





Markit notes that:





"Spain's service sector somewhat stuttered at the start of the new year, with growth slipping to its lowest level since late-2013. "Political uncertainties were widely reported by the survey panel to be negatively influencing decisionmaking, leading to a stalling of decisions around investment and hiring.



With manufacturing continuing to contract, albeit at a slower pace, the latest PMI data point to some downside risks to the continuation of solid GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020."



