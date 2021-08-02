Spain July manufacturing PMI 59.0 vs 59.5 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 2 August 2021





Prior 60.4





"July's data again provided a positive picture overall of manufacturing growth, with the sector again supported by strong demand trends and the ongoing reopening of the economy.



"However, perhaps not surprisingly, the well documented challenges in input supply - linked to product shortages and transportation difficulties, especially for sea freight - are biting, with growth in production reported to have been limited by these difficulties in July.



"Moreover, cost inflation remains acute, although for those looking for signs that these price pressures are transitory in nature, both price indices covered by the survey have come off June highs.



"Nonetheless, cost pressures and acute product shortages remain a genuine concern for firms. With rising COVID-19 infections around the globe also a worry, optimism about the future subsequently fell in July to its lowest for six months."



A slight drop in the headline compared to June but overall levels remain elevated with production and new orders seen up sharply once again. That said, supply chain disruptions are still an issue and that is constraining growth. Markit notes that: