Spain July preliminary CPI -0.6% vs -0.7% m/m expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 29 July 2019





Prior -0.1%

CPI +0.5% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%

HICP -1.1% vs -1.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

HICP +0.7% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +0.6%

A slight improvement to the June figures but they are still relatively weak and that won't feed into much confidence about inflationary pressures in the region. EUR/USD rests near the lows for the day at 1.1122 but remains in a narrow range currently.



