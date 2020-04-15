Spain March final CPI 0.0% vs +0.1% y/y prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 15 April 2020
- CPI -0.4% vs -0.3% m/m prelim
- HICP +0.1% vs +0.2% y/y prelim
- HICP +0.6% vs +0.7% m/m prelim
- Core CPI +1.1% y/y
- Prior +1.1%
The preliminary release can be found here. Headline annual inflation falls to flat levels - lowest since August 2016 - amid the drop in energy prices in recent weeks but the good news is that the core reading is seen holding steady, well for now at least.