Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 March 2020





Prior +0.7%

CPI -0.3% m/m

Prior -0.1%

HICP +0.2% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%

HICP +0.7% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

The figures are softer-than-expected and this surely is largely attributed to weaker energy prices amid the drop in oil prices seen over the past few weeks.