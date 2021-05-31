Spain May preliminary CPI +2.7% vs +2.4% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 31 May 2021

  • Prior +2.2%
  • CPI +0.4% vs +0.2% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.2%
  • HICP +2.4% vs +2.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +2.0%
  • HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.1%
That's the highest reading since February 2017 as Spanish inflation continues to show strong price pressures in general. The EU-harmonised readings are in-line with estimates but it reaffirms the uptrend amid base effects and higher input cost inflation. 
