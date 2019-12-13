Spain November final CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 December 2019
- CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y prelim
- HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
- HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y prelim
- Core CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% y/y expected
- Prior +1.0%
The preliminary report can be found here. All in-line with initial estimates with the core reading also keeping steady from October to last month. This just reaffirms more steady price pressures observed in most euro area nations in November.