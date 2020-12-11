Spain November final CPI -0.8% vs -0.8% y/y prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 11 December 2020

  • CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m prelim
  • HICP -0.8% vs -0.9% y/y prelim
  • HICP +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. Almost no change to initial estimates as this reaffirms more subdued inflation pressures in the region towards the year-end.

As mentioned with the German report earlier, the ECB has already tried to address this with more easing measures yesterday so we'll see how that works out moving forward.
