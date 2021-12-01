Spain November manufacturing PMI 57.1 vs 57.9 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 December 2021





Prior 57.4





"The well-known supply-side issues in the global economy continued to curtail growth of the Spanish manufacturing sector during November, with severe constraints in the delivery of inputs leaving firms struggling to expand production in line with another month of robust new order gains.



"Unsurprisingly, stock shortages and transportation difficulties continued to drive price pressures, with record gains in input costs and subsequently output charges seen as firms saw little choice but to protect margins as best as possible.



"These developments, which show little sign of easing, are weighing on confidence, with expectations dropping off somewhat. However, if resolved, firms anticipate growth in demand and order books to maintain a positive trend in the coming months."





The standout detail in the report was that new records were set for both the time taken for the delivery of inputs and cost inflation, thus limiting and constraining production as output rose at a slower rate in November. Markit notes that: