Spain November preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 28 November 2019


  • Prior +1.0%
  • CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.1%
  • HICP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.7%
  • HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
Pretty much within expectations as inflationary pressures rebound a little owing to a jump in fuel prices. That should at least provide some relief after the sharp drop seen in recent months, with headline annual inflation sitting close to zero.

