Spain November preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 28 November 2019





Prior +1.0%

CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.1%

HICP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.7%

HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

Pretty much within expectations as inflationary pressures rebound a little owing to a jump in fuel prices. That should at least provide some relief after the sharp drop seen in recent months, with headline annual inflation sitting close to zero.



