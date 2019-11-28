Spain November preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 28 November 2019
- Prior +1.0%
- CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y expected
- Prior +0.1%
- HICP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected
- Prior +0.7%
- HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected
- Prior +0.2%
Pretty much within expectations as inflationary pressures rebound a little owing to a jump in fuel prices. That should at least provide some relief after the sharp drop seen in recent months, with headline annual inflation sitting close to zero.