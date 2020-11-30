Spain November preliminary CPI -0.8% vs -0.9% y/y expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 November 2020





Prior -0.8%

CPI +0.2% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

HICP -0.9% vs -0.8% y/y expected

Prior -0.9%

HICP +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%





Spanish headline inflation continues to keep more subdued, unchanged from October and that suggests that price pressures across the region aren't really going anywhere ahead of the year-end. This just reaffirms the call for more ECB action next month.