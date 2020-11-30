Spain November preliminary CPI -0.8% vs -0.9% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 November 2020


  • Prior -0.8%
  • CPI +0.2% vs +0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.5%
  • HICP -0.9% vs -0.8% y/y expected
  • Prior -0.9%
  • HICP +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%
Spanish headline inflation continues to keep more subdued, unchanged from October and that suggests that price pressures across the region aren't really going anywhere ahead of the year-end. This just reaffirms the call for more ECB action next month.
