Latest data released by Markit - 4 December 2019





Prior 52.7

Composite PMI 51.9 vs 50.7 expected

Prior 51.2

More solid prints coming out of Spain to end the year and it remains one of the few bright spots in the euro area economy for the time being.





This should at least help to alleviate some pressure off the softening manufacturing sector but overall economic conditions in the region continues to stay somewhat subdued.