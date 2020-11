Spain October final CPI -0.8% vs -0.9% y/y prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 November 2020

CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim

HICP -0.9% vs -1.0% y/y prelim

HICP +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m prelim







Adding to that is core inflation has dipped to +0.3% y/y from +0.4% y/y in September, with the reading last month being the lowest since April 2015.

The preliminary report can be found here . Little change to the preliminary report as this just reaffirms softer inflation pressures in the Spanish economy, similar to the rest of the region, heading into Q4 this year.