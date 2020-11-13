Spain October final CPI -0.8% vs -0.9% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 November 2020

  • CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim
  • HICP -0.9% vs -1.0% y/y prelim
  • HICP +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change to the preliminary report as this just reaffirms softer inflation pressures in the Spanish economy, similar to the rest of the region, heading into Q4 this year.

Adding to that is core inflation has dipped to +0.3% y/y from +0.4% y/y in September, with the reading last month being the lowest since April 2015.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose