Spain October final CPI -0.8% vs -0.9% y/y prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 13 November 2020
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change to the preliminary report as this just reaffirms softer inflation pressures in the Spanish economy, similar to the rest of the region, heading into Q4 this year.
- CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim
- HICP -0.9% vs -1.0% y/y prelim
- HICP +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m prelim
Adding to that is core inflation has dipped to +0.3% y/y from +0.4% y/y in September, with the reading last month being the lowest since April 2015.