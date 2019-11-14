Spain October final CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% m/m prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 14 November 2019





Final CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% y/y prelim

Final HICP +0.7% vs +0.6% m/m prelim

Final HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

Core CPI +1.0% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +1.0%

The preliminary report can be found here . Despite the annual headline reading falling to near flat levels, core inflation is still seen holding steady on the month.





That should provide some comfort for the ECB amid fears of weakening inflationary pressures in the region over the past few months.



