Spain October final CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% m/m prelim
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 14 November 2019
- Final CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% y/y prelim
- Final HICP +0.7% vs +0.6% m/m prelim
- Final HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y prelim
- Core CPI +1.0% vs +1.1% y/y expected
- Prior +1.0%
The preliminary report can be found here. Despite the annual headline reading falling to near flat levels, core inflation is still seen holding steady on the month.
That should provide some comfort for the ECB amid fears of weakening inflationary pressures in the region over the past few months.