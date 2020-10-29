Spain October preliminary CPI -0.9% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 29 October 2020


  • Prior -0.4%
  • CPI +0.5% vs +0.6% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.2%
  • HICP -1.0% vs -0.7% y/y expected
  • Prior -0.6%
  • HICP +0.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.4%
The miss on Spanish headline inflation sees the reading fall to its lowest since May and just reaffirms softer price pressures across the euro area region towards the year-end.

This bolsters the narrative that the ECB will likely have to do more convincing to prevent inflation expectations from de-anchoring in the bigger picture.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose