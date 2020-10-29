Spain October preliminary CPI -0.9% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.4%

CPI +0.5% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

HICP -1.0% vs -0.7% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%

HICP +0.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

The miss on Spanish headline inflation sees the reading fall to its lowest since May and just reaffirms softer price pressures across the euro area region towards the year-end.





This bolsters the narrative that the ECB will likely have to do more convincing to prevent inflation expectations from de-anchoring in the bigger picture.