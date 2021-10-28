Spain October preliminary CPI +5.5% vs +4.0% y/y prior
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 28 October 2021
Yowza. That's a big jump in Spanish annual consumer inflation with the headline rising to its highest since 1992. That's not exactly a comforting headline for ECB policymakers ahead of today's meeting decision.
- Prior +4.0%
- HICP +5.5% y/y
With energy prices soaring and supply bottlenecks set to persist for longer, expect that to keep inflation pressures surging through to year-end.