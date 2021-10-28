Spain October preliminary CPI +5.5% vs +4.0% y/y prior

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 28 October 2021


  • Prior +4.0%
  • HICP +5.5% y/y
  • Prior +4.0%
Yowza. That's a big jump in Spanish annual consumer inflation with the headline rising to its highest since 1992. That's not exactly a comforting headline for ECB policymakers ahead of today's meeting decision.

With energy prices soaring and supply bottlenecks set to persist for longer, expect that to keep inflation pressures surging through to year-end.
