Spain October preliminary CPI +5.5% vs +4.0% y/y prior

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 28 October 2021





Prior +4.0%

HICP +5.5% y/y

Prior +4.0%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

With energy prices soaring and supply bottlenecks set to persist for longer, expect that to keep inflation pressures surging through to year-end.

Yowza. That's a big jump in Spanish annual consumer inflation with the headline rising to its highest since 1992. That's not exactly a comforting headline for ECB policymakers ahead of today's meeting decision.