Spain October services PMI 56.6 vs 55.8 expected

Prior 56.9

Composite PMI 56.2

Prior 57.0





Employment growth also picked up but the downside is that operating costs saw a record increase amid rising input costs, leaving firms with little choice but to try and pass these higher expenses onto clients. Markit notes that:





"Spain's service sector growth broadly steadied during October, edging only slightly lower and, in a sign of a continued strong underlying demand currents, levels of new business increased at the best rate for four months.



"That suggests growth should retain some momentum in the near-term, although downside risks remain in play, especially around rising cost pressures - which in October increased at a record pace - whilst there were some reports that sourcing goods for use in service provision remains challenging.



"This was encapsulated in the latest sentiment data, which showed confidence remained elevated, but a little softer compared to earlier in the year as worries over inflation partially offset the positive projections for growth in demand and activity."





Spanish services sector activity held up last month as incoming new business rose to the sharpest degree in four months and COVID-19 restrictions continued to be lifted.