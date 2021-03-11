Spain plays down AstraZeneca vaccine concerns
Spain's health minister says there are no serious cases of blood clots related to the AstraZeneca vaccine in the countryConsidering the broader health implications, it is tough to imagine this blowing up into something that will dent the global vaccination campaign. This looks more like an added challenge specifically to Europe in coordinating their vaccine rollout, as much as there may be valid reasons for the six countries to suspend the vaccine temporarily.
The EMA concluded in a review yesterday that there is no sufficient evidence to say that the blood clots were caused specifically by the AstraZeneca vaccine but still, the countries mentioned are sticking with their findings to halt the rollout for now.