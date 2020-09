Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 23 September 2020





Q2 final GDP -21.5% vs -22.1% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . Despite the slightly better revision, it still confirms the worst quarterly contraction on record as this pertains to Q2 data.





Household consumption is seen falling by 20.4% on the quarter, while exports slumped by 33.4% and imports by 29.5% in Q2.