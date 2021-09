Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 23 September 2021

GDP +17.5% vs +19.8% y/y prelim





The preliminary report can be found here . That's a surprise revision, with the Spanish economy seen growing at a much slower pace than initially estimated. That does throw some questions about the resilience and robustness but the good news is that Q3 data hasn't showed a much significant deterioration so far at least.