Spain Q3 preliminary GDP +0.4% vs +0.4% q/q expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 31 October 2019





Prior (Q2) +0.4%

Preliminary GDP +2.0% vs +2.0% y/y expected

Prior (Q2) +2.0%

The Spanish economy continues to hold up despite a continued slowdown in the region, as economic growth for the third quarter matches that seen in Q2.





Spain remains one of the few bright spots among periphery nations in the bloc but overall growth in the region continues to be subdued due to Germany's downturn.



