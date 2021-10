Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 29 October 2021

Prior +1.1%

GDP +2.7% y/y

Prior +17.5%





Spanish economic growth picked up in Q3 after a more lackluster Q2, though the readings are a miss on estimates. This just reaffirms a decent recovery but nothing really to shout about with the outlook going into Q4 not looking all too bright across the region.